One person killed in crash in northern Santa Barbara County

April 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County on Saturday morning, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a caller reported a crash on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo. Officers arrived to find a vehicle lying upside down in a ditch near the highway.

One eastbound lane of Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo was closed for several hours.

The deceased’s name is not being released pending notification of their next of kin. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

