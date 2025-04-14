San Luis Obispo homeless man wins $1 million off Lottery scratcher

April 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A homeless man won $1 million dollars on a California Lottery scratcher he bought at Sandy’s Deli-Liquor in San Luis Obispo last week.

Dubbed a loyal customer, Wilson Samaan, the owner of the store, said he would ask the homeless man to watch the front of the store when he did work in the back. The winner has frequented the store for more than 12 years.

The winner initially thought he won $100,000, but the owner of the store told him he had won $1 million.

After he discovered the $1 million win, the homeless man wanted to mail the winning ticket to the Lottery, but Samaan insisted on driving him to Fresno to turn the scatcher in.

“I was so excited he hit the jackpot because he deserves it,” Samaan said. “It’s like when good things happen to good people.”

The $1 million award was won through a Triple Red 777 scratcher.

