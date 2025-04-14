San Luis Obispo man facing child porn charges

In 2022 and 2023. Cobarrubias worked as a custodian at Arroyo Grande, according to Transparent California. The district said he is no longer working at the high school.

Following a complex investigation involving sixteen separate cybertips and over 1,000 reported files of Child Sexual Abuse Material, on April 10 San Luis Obispo Police detectives served a search warrant on Cobarrubias’ residence and vehicle on the 1200 block of Murray Street and seized several electronic devices.

Detectives then booked Cobarrubias into San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material, felony possession of matter depicting minor engaging in sexual conduct with more than 600 images and portraying sexual sadism and masochism, and felony possession of matter depicting minor engaging in sexual conduct.

“This investigation is on-going; detectives do not have reason to believe there are local victims,” police said. “Should the public have information related to this arrest, please contact Detective Marques at (805) 594-8060.”