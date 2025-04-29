San Luis Obispo man charged with felony hit-and-run

April 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested a 41-year-old San Luis Obispo man for allegedly crashing into a pedestrian, who suffered major injuries, and then fleeing the scene on April 24.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle had crashed into a pedestrian on the northbound on-ramp to Highway 101 at Broadway. Officers arrived to find a pedestrian suffering major injuries.

A vehicle dash camera captured the crash and helped officers identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Approximately 12 hours later, officers found the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street. Officers identified the driver as 41-year-old Ricardo Martinez Alfaro of San Luis Obispo.

Officers booked Alfaro in Santa Barbara County North Jail for felony hit-and-run causing injury. It is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking anyone with information about this crash to contact Officer Nickolas Barton at (805) 928-3781, extension 1358.

