Santa Barbara County judge ordered to step down

April 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The state on Thursday ordered a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge to permanently resign over misconduct regarding a love interest and for disparaging other judges and court staff.

To resolve pending proceedings with the Commission on Judicial Performance, Judge Michael Carrozzo agreed to public censure that includes his resignation and an agreement to never again seek any judicial office in California. Carrozzo agreed to leave the bench on June 2 and to irrevocably resign on Sept. 9.

Late last year, the commission accused Carrozzo of willful misconduct in office, conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute, and improper action under the California Constitution.

The allegations primarily focus on actions he took on behalf of his former judicial secretary Sara Eklund, who he later married. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, Carrozzo allegedly engaged in the unauthorized practice of law while serving as either the assistant presiding judge or the presiding judge.

Carrozzo negotiated with Eklund’s car insurance company relating to a traffic accident, sent threatening letters under a misleading letterhead and threatened to sue a mattress company for nondelivery. He also assisted Eklund with a landlord dispute and her divorce.

Using the court email system, Carrozzo and Eklund exchanged emails disparaging other judges, court staff and attorneys. For example, Carrozzo made comments about Judge Thomas Adams that were gratuitous, unprofessional, disrespectful, and unkind.

Carrozzo also encouraged and invited Eklund to make similar comments.

He exchanged hundreds of “personal emails, unrelated to court business, that were unprofessional, overly casual, and sometimes flirtatious,” according to the commission.

A June 26, 2019, colloquy between Carrozzo and Eklund:

Carrozzo: I’m way to [sic] nice lately…

Eklund: I know. What’s going on?

Carrozzo: Hmmmm…strange isn’t it. What could it be?

Eklund: Beats me.

Carrozzo: Must be the weather.

Eklund: It has been so lovely, yes

A July 15, 2019, colloquy between Carrozzo and Eklund:

Eklund: He’s (Judge Adams) just doing this to make a mockery of the system. He’ll try to use it to his advantage later.

Carrozzo: So true, but my hammer is ready…

Eklund: OH YEAH? ;-) (Oh wait, not that kind of hammer.)

Carrozzo: Very cute!

Carrozzo admitted to ten acts of willful misconduct and nine acts of prejudicial misconduct.

“Judge Carrozzo’s misconduct was serious and includes a significant number of acts, spanning over two years,” according to the commission’s decision and order. “The misconduct was of a nature to undermine public respect and confidence in the integrity of the judiciary.

“As the Supreme Court has stated, honesty is a ‘minimum qualification’ that is ‘expected of every judge.'”

