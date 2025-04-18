San Luis Obispo County deputies arrest serial burglars

April 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County deputies last week arrested two suspected serial burglars who were allegedly targeting vehicles in the Bob Jones Trail parking lot on Ontario Road.

During the month of March, there were multiple vehicle burglaries in the area. On March 31, after using the trail, a driver returned to their car to find the front and rear passenger windows had been broken out and their wallet and credit cards had been stolen.

While the victim was speaking with deputies, they received an alert that one of the credit cards had been used at two different stores. One purchase for over $500 was declined. The other purchase went through for more than $300.

During their investigation, deputies identified a suspect vehicle and also obtained video surveillance footage of a male and female suspect from one of the burglaries. A forensic specialist then assisted in identifying the male suspect.

Investigators also connected the suspects to a vehicle burglary at the Pismo Preserve on March 10 and several vehicle burglaries in Nipomo on March 11.

Deputies located the suspects, 37-year-old Carlin Mount and 33-year-old Alisha Sherell, and stolen property from the Nipomo burglary at a motel in Santa Maria.

Deputies booked Mount and Sherrell in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on burglary and ID theft charges.

