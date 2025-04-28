SLO County gas prices continue falling, find the lowest costs

April 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County fell slightly last week dropping from an average of $5.05 to $5.02 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

“The national average remains well below what drivers were paying this time last year,” according to AAA. “That’s because the price of crude oil is on the lower side at $62 a barrel compared to $82 a barrel one year ago”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped four cents last week to $4.79. Nationally, gas prices fell one cent to $3.14 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.88 Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.41 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.39 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.49 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.49 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.49 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.49 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.53 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.53 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.55 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.55 Valero Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.55

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...