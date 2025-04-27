Hundreds of people attend Morro Bay Kite Festival

April 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Morro Bay’s 21st annual Kite Festival provided fun for the entire family with kites of many shapes and sizes and multiple candy drops. Hundreds of locals and visitors attended this weekend’s festival.

The free event, held on Morro Rock Beach, attracted both kite enthusiasts and families.

During the event, community members shared their knowledge of kite flying with those who had never built or flown a kite before.

Event organizers provided 500 kites for children on Saturday.

