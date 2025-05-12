Helping Arroyo Grande High School students soar

May 12, 2025

OPINION by ADAM VERDIN

I wanted to take a moment to share a very positive and exciting development that I am proud to be part of. The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Airports and the Lucia Mar Unified School District have partnered to launch a new Aviation Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathway at Arroyo Grande High School, set to begin in the 2025–2026 school year.

The idea began when I heard a community member say, “The airport isn’t connected to the community.” That stuck with me. I started asking the question: how do we change that?

In aviation circles, I had been following the work of the Bob Hoover Academy in Salinas, founded by airshow legend Sean Tucker. Their program uses aviation to motivate and uplift at-risk youth. It struck me as the answer we were looking for.

I shared the idea with Mayor Caren Ray Russom who immediately saw its potential and connected me with Dr. Paul Fawcett. That early conversation helped set the course for what is now a program ready for students right here in South County.

I truly appreciate Courtney Johnson, director of airports, whose vision has been a driving force in bringing aviation deeper into our community. Her leadership has not only expanded flight options but opened doors for local students to pursue real career paths.

I view her as a model of a public servant, pursuing both infrastructure and opportunity. This new program is a testament to her belief in building systems that serve the future.

I also want to acknowledge Dr. Paul Fawcett, superintendent of Lucia Mar, and Kristin Anderson, the district’s CTE coordinator, for supporting this effort and helping turn the vision into a program that will be in the classroom next year. The Lucia Mar School Board also deserves credit for recognizing the value of aviation education and backing its implementation.

As someone who started flying at a young age, and who learned to fly at the Oceano Airport, I know how aviation can shape a life. I soloed on my 16th birthday and have been flying professionally now for over 30 years.

Seeing this program become reality is deeply meaningful. It is exactly the kind of hands on, forward thinking opportunity we need more of, where local leaders come together and students walk away with something real. I cannot wait to see these young aviators soar.

Adam Verdin is a resident of South San Luis Obispo County and a flight instructor.

