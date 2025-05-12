Child dies in hot car while dad is at work in Paso Robles

May 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A father is in jail and his child is dead from heat exhaustion after being left in a vehicle while the 27-year-old man went to work at the Paso Robles Inn on Saturday.

While the man worked from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the 6 or 7-year-old child was left in the vehicle. Paso Robles experienced a record breaking 99 degree high temperature on Saturday.

Paso Robles officers arrested Briant Reyes Estrada on Sunday morning. He remains in jail without bail on felony charges of child endangerment and murder.

CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

