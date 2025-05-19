Neighbors help neighbors fight fire in rural Santa Margarita

May 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A couple with a home in rural Santa Margarita spotted smoke at a neighbor’s property, called 911 and then proceeded to stomp on the fire on Monday afternoon. Within minutes, five people were working on the half acre blaze.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Jason Downey and Nicole St. Aubin spotted smoke from their home on Tassajara Creek Road and headed over to take a look. Wearing only flip flops on their feet, the couple began stomping out the blaze. St. Aubin then spotted a hose she used to spray water on the fire.

Within five minutes, three other neighbors – Steve Williams, Dan Murillo and George Sullivan – arrived to help fight the blaze, one of them with a shovel.

By the time firefighters arrived, the neighbors had stopped the forward progress of the blaze.

“This is where it really matters to not drive by and say not my problem,” Sullivan said. “There is no fire to small to give a big thanks to the people who put it out.”

