Over 4,000 PG&E customers without power in San Luis Obispo County

May 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

More than 4,000 PG&E customers lost power in northern San Luis Obispo County on Friday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m., power went out for 3,196 customers from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

PG&E estimates the electricity will be restored by 12:30 a.m.

At 9:07 p.m., 903 PG&E customers from rural Santa Margarita through Creston lost power. Workers are examining the electric system in the area as they work to identify the issue. PG&E estimates power will be restored by 5:30 a.m.

