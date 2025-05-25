Motorcyclists crash on Highway 58, two injured

May 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Two motorcyclists suffered serious injuries after they crashed down an embankment on Highway 58 on Saturday evening near the San Luis Obispo and Kern County line.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported that two or three motorcycles had veered off the highway and down an embankment at the top of the bell curve in Kern County. An emergency helicopter transported one of the motorcyclists to a hospital with critical injuries.

A ground ambulance transported another man to a hospital.The third rider declined transport.

