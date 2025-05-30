Suspected arson fire destroys, damages 20 vehicles in Santa Maria
May 30, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police officers are investigating a suspected arson fire that damaged or destroyed 20 vehicles on Thursday.
Shortly before 1 a.m., a caller reported fast moving fires moving through carports at the Summergate Apartments on Morrison Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two carports engulfed in flames.
Two other carports were also damaged during the fires.
Investigators believe the fires were intentionally set. No one was injured in the blaze.
The investigation is ongoing.
