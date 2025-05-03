Tree falls on double decker bus in San Luis Obispo

May 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A large tree fell on an occupied double decker bus in San Luis Obispo on Friday afternoon.

The bus was traveling on Los Osos Valley Road when a large tree at Laguna Middle School fell on the bus. No one was injured on or off the bus.

SLO Transit routed another bus to pick up the passengers and get them on their way.

