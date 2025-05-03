Tree falls on double decker bus in San Luis Obispo
May 2, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A large tree fell on an occupied double decker bus in San Luis Obispo on Friday afternoon.
The bus was traveling on Los Osos Valley Road when a large tree at Laguna Middle School fell on the bus. No one was injured on or off the bus.
SLO Transit routed another bus to pick up the passengers and get them on their way.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines