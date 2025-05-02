Boil water notice remains for Pismo Beach and Avila Beach

May 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The boil water notice remains for Pismo Beach and Avila Beach, while it has been lifted for the communities of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Oceano.

While the other communities turned off their supply of Lopez Lake water and instead are relying on ground water, Pismo Beach and Avila Beach require Lopez Lake water to meet demands. Pismo Beach’s well is under maintenance and unable to meet the city’s water demands.

After the E. coli contamination was detected in treated water from Lopez Lake, the county issued a boil water order for Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, Avila Beach, and Oceano. The bacteria was discovered during routine testing.

The water is contaminated through a transmission line.

Crews are estimating the boil water notice for Pismo Beach and Avila Beach will be lifted on Saturday.

