Two signs vandalized at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

May 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Vandals damaged two signs at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Cal Pol staffers discovered vandals had added paint to the entrance signs at Santa Rosa Street and Highland Drive and a sign at the College of Engineering off Highland Drive and California Boulevard. Staffers quickly removed the red paint.

Cal Poly is not divulging what the vandals painted on the two signs.

Officers from the Cal Poly Police Department are investigating the vandalism.

