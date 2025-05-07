Undefeated San Luis Obispo MMA fighter to face toughest opponent
May 7, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Undefeated San Luis Obispo Mixed Martial Arts fighter Steven Sainsbury is competing in his fifth professional bout on May 17 at one of the premiere fighting events in the county – Fight Night III in San Jose. He is also set to face his toughest opponent yet.
In the past, at 6 feet 4 inches tall, Sainsbury had a serious reach advantage against his opponents, but not this time.
Sainsbury will go toe-to-toe with 6 feet 5 inches tall San Jose native Joe Thorrott at the Tech CU Arena. Both fighters have have a reach of 81 inches.
