Intoxicated driver crashes into bicyclist in San Luis Obispo

May 7, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a driver who allegedly struck and injured a pedestrian Tuesday evening while being under the influence of narcotics.

Late in the evening, the driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided with a pedestrian who was walking a bicycle in the bike lane on Broad Street adjacent to the Marigold Center. The pickup dragged the pedestrian about 30 feet down the road, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The pedestrian suffered moderate non-life threatening injuries. Responders transported the person to a local hospital.

Officers arrested the driver for DUI.

