Head-on collision on Highway 58 near Creston
May 7, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A head-on collision on Highway 58 near Creston on Wednesday morning has stalled traffic in both directions, according to the CHP.
Shortly before 7 a.m., a brown Dodge Ram pulling a trailer crashed head-on with a black Prius near O’Donovan Road. Two people suffered injuries in the crash, one minor and one major.
Because of foggy conditions, a call for an air ambulance was canceled. The person suffering major injuries was then transported by a ground ambulance.
CalCoastNews will provide more information after it becomes available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines