Head-on collision on Highway 58 near Creston

May 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A head-on collision on Highway 58 near Creston on Wednesday morning has stalled traffic in both directions, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a brown Dodge Ram pulling a trailer crashed head-on with a black Prius near O’Donovan Road. Two people suffered injuries in the crash, one minor and one major.

Because of foggy conditions, a call for an air ambulance was canceled. The person suffering major injuries was then transported by a ground ambulance.

CalCoastNews will provide more information after it becomes available.

