Candidates for this week’s dumbest criminal in San Luis Obispo

June 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Three people are facing mutiple criminal charges after attempting to transport drugs in a vehicle with expired tags in San Luis Obispo on Monday.

Shortly before 3 am, an officer spotted a car with expired registration traveling on Los Osos Valley Road at Madonna Road. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Micah Ayhens.

The officers discovered Ayhens’ drivers license was expired and that he was on active bench probation with search terms, meaning the officer can search the subject and his vehicle.

The officer ordered Ayhens to exit his vehicle, but he refused.

A sergeant attempted to unlock the door through a partially opened rear window. However, the passenger in the back seat, Rickter Marr, grabbed the sergeant’s arm.

Another officer then took hold of the drivers’ side window, broke it off and unlocked the door. After a short struggle with Ayhens and Marr, officers arrested the men.

The front passenger, Kiona Zamora, was also taken into custody.

Inside the car, officers found suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine also known as “MDMA”, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a large quantity of small plastic bags commonly used to package narcotics.

The three suspects were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Ayhens is charged with possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, conspiracy, resisting and driving without a license.

Marr is charged with intoxication, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, conspiracy and resisting. Zamora is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.

