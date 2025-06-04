San Luis Obispo Juneteenth celebration canceled, NAACP president suspended

June 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Juneteenth celebration in San Luis Obispo has been canceled amid issues with a former president of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

“We understand the significance of this event for our community and the anticipation surrounding it,” the NAACP posted on its website. “However, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all Juneteenth activities planned by the SLO branch.”

