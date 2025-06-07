Central Coast Planned Parenthood workers to strike next week

June 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Healthcare workers at Planned Parenthood California Central Coast plan to strike next week over alleged unfair labor practices and over refusals to address a short-staffing crisis.

“At a time when Planned Parenthood workers are facing political attacks from Congress and need their employer’s support more than ever, frontline caregivers have introduced multiple proposals aimed at improving staff retention, patient safety, and overall working conditions,” according to a press release. “However, executives continue to dismiss their concerns and engage in unfair labor practices.”

Healthcare workers at six Planned Parenthood California Central Coast locations – San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Thousand Oaks, and Oxnard – plan to strike on Tuesday and Wednesday. The workers include doctors, medical assistants, physician assistants, health educators, clinicians and support staff.

The workers accuse Planned Parenthood’s management of continued bad-faith bargaining.

Despite their dedication to the mission of Planned Parenthood, workers argue management refuses to invest in staff. The issues with pay have led to high turnover rates, as experienced caregivers leave for higher-paying, more sustainable jobs, according to workers.

