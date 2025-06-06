Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo police seek help finding Target thief

June 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Thursday it is seeking the public’s help identifying a thief who allegedly stole $40,000 worth of electronics from the Target store on Los Osos Valley Road.

Between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 27, the alleged thief stole a large quantity of electronics from the store. The thief wore a mask and gloves during the theft.

The suspect has brown hair, white skin and a medium build. Its is unclear if the suspect is a man or a woman.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call officer Ybarra at (805) 594-8113.

 


Yep. That’s Rachel Maddow.


6

I find it utterly unimaginable why those items weren’t held under lock & key as major box stores are doing these days. Now, maybe?


3

This one is baffling – $40,000 in electronics? Really? Did he drive off with a truck full of items that hadn’t been unloaded yet? I don’t spend a lot of time in Target’s electronics section, but I have to imagine most items are a couple of hundred dollars. I guess he could have taken 40 iphones (which I think are locked up) or ten huge TVs at $4,000 each, but that would have taken several trips in and out. I’d really like to hear some details on how he got 40 thousand dollars worth of anything out of the store.


11

It’s Pat


7
