San Luis Obispo police seek help finding Target thief

June 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Thursday it is seeking the public’s help identifying a thief who allegedly stole $40,000 worth of electronics from the Target store on Los Osos Valley Road.

Between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 27, the alleged thief stole a large quantity of electronics from the store. The thief wore a mask and gloves during the theft.

The suspect has brown hair, white skin and a medium build. Its is unclear if the suspect is a man or a woman.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call officer Ybarra at (805) 594-8113.

