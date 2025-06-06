San Luis Obispo police seek help finding Target thief
June 6, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Thursday it is seeking the public’s help identifying a thief who allegedly stole $40,000 worth of electronics from the Target store on Los Osos Valley Road.
Between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 27, the alleged thief stole a large quantity of electronics from the store. The thief wore a mask and gloves during the theft.
The suspect has brown hair, white skin and a medium build. Its is unclear if the suspect is a man or a woman.
Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call officer Ybarra at (805) 594-8113.
