Firefighters extinguish fire at commercial building in Paso Robles

June 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a five-unit commercial building on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a building located at 2508 Spring Street. Firefighters arrived to find a deck and tree fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire before it extended into the building. No

one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

