Officers seek help finding missing Paso Robles teen

June 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero police officers are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

The parents of Alice Sommers reported her missing on June 6. It is suspected she is with an adult male named Damien. They may be in the San Jose area.

Officers describe Sommers as a white female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with red/auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Sommer’s whereabouts to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

“All tips will be investigated thoroughly, and any assistance from the public is greatly appreciated,” according to the Atascadero Police Department.

