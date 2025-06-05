Atascadero motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Templeton

June 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An Atascadero motorcyclists suffered major injuries in a crash in rural Templeton on Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., 51-year-old Jeremy Thomas was driving his 2018 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on El Pomar Road at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the bike on a curve in the road, crossed over the opposing lane and hit the shoulder of the road. He was then ejected from his bike.

Thomas suffered major injuries in the crash. First responders transported him to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The CHP is investigation the crash. Neither drugs not alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

