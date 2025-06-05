Who are the activists who stormed, vandalized Cal Poly admin building?

June 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The end of the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo school year was marked by a pro-Palestinian vandalism spree that left two activists facing multiple felony charges.

Five pro-Palestinian activists stormed into the administration building at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and spray-painted graffiti on walls, windows, furniture, computers, carpets and floors on Wednesday afternoon. While no one was physically harmed during the fracas, numerous Cal Poly employees and students were traumatized.

Following their vandalism spree in the university’s financial aid and student accounts office, the five intruders fled the scene. However, two of the vandals were identified and taken into custody – 30-year-old Alejandro Bupara and 22-year-old Theodore Lee.

During the Black Lives Matter protests in 2021, as a senior at Cal Poly and a member of Students for Quality Education (Cal Poly SQE), Bupara participated in a sit in to “get cops off campus.”

During a pro-Palestinian protest at Cal Poly on Jan. 23, 2024, officers arrested Bupara on multiple charges of battery of a peace officer. Four months later, Bupara and others blocked the California Boulevard entrance to Cal Poly. He is facing charges of obstruction, unlawful assembly and riot after order to disperse.

As a student at Cal Poly, Lee also participated in the May 23, 2024 pro-Palestinian protest at the California Boulevard campus entrance. He was charged with unlawful assembly and obstruction of a thoroughfare.

The court granted Lee misdemeanor diversion in Dec. 2024, meaning he could divert his sentences for one year. During that time, the court required Lee to abide by all laws.

If he had successfully completed the diversion program, his case would be dismissed and the arrest would appear to have never occurred.

Two days ago, Cal Poly SQE made a post regarding the “last protest for Palestine of the school year.”

Cal Poly police officers booked both Bupara and Lee in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Wednesday on charges of vandalism of over $400, conspiracy and for wearing a mask to evade recognition.

Shortly afterwards, Cal Poly SQE posted requests on Instagram and Reddit seeking financial donations for the arrestees’ bail and legal fees.

“Cal Poly and SLO community activists have been arrested protesting for a free Palestine,” according to the posts. “Please donate below to help support their legal fees.”

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong said there is no room on the Cal Poly campus for this type of behavior.

“We will not stand for illegal attacks against our institution, its employees and its students,” Armstrong wrote in an email to students. “Those participating in violence and criminal activity which endangers others will be expelled (if they are students), arrested and held fully accountable.”

Cal Poly investigators are asking anyone with information on the vandals or the incident to call the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281.

“Anyone who views this kind of shortsighted, disgusting and illegal activity as acceptable has no place at Cal Poly and will be rooted out,” Armstrong added.

