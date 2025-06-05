Santa Maria man shoots and kills one victim, stabs another

June 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

One man is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing and shooting in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a caller reported a stabbing on the 200 block of North Western Avenue. Officers arrived to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound and another from a stab wound.

The gunshot victim, 24-year-old Julio Sanchez Lopez, later died from his wounds.

Officers arrested Josue Anguiano, 31, of Santa Maria on charges of murder, attempted murder and dissuading a witness, according to police. He remains in jail with his bail set at $2 million.

