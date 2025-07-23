Body of missing Santa Barbara County woman found

July 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The search for a missing Santa Barbara County woman came to an end on Tuesday when the body of 85-year-old Sonia Lang Crestfield was found in the area of the Goleta Slough Ecological Reserve.

Crestfield was last seen on July 11 near the Friendship Manor in Isla Vista, where she lived.

Her death does not appear suspicious in nature, according to the sheriff’s office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...