Reward offered for vandals destroying tires in Paso Robles

July 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In response to vandals placing metal spike on roads in Paso Robles, Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the vandal or vandals, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers are investigating a series of vandalism incidents involving the deliberate placement of caltrops, metal spikes designed to puncture vehicle tires, on public roadways. Since early spring, officers have documented more than 40 incidents in which vehicles sustained tire damage because of these devices.

On July 21, the department began receiving a new wave of calls reporting similar damage, with reports continuing into the next day.

On Sunday, an ambulance responding to a call for service was disabled after hitting a caltrop, requiring a second ambulance to complete the emergency response. In another case that same evening, a tow truck assisting a stranded motorist whose vehicle had been disabled by a caltrop, was itself rendered inoperable by the same type of device.

The latest cluster of incidents occurred primarily along Creston Road near Riverside Avenue or Black Oak Drive.

In an effort to bring those responsible to justice, Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Motorist who have been affected are encouraged to file a report by calling the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

The Paso Robles Police Department is urging residents to remain vigilant. If you observe anyone placing objects on the roadway or see suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in the affected areas, contact the police department.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling their 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP, or by texting “SLOTIPS.”

