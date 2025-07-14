Did cannabis company violate labor laws, exploit migrant children?

July 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

More than a year after a class action lawsuit accused Glass House of mistreating its workers, raids at two of its Central Coast cannabis farms led to the arrest of 361 illegal immigrants including convicted rapists, burglars and child molesters.

On July 10, federal agents served criminal search warrants at grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. During the raids, at least 14 migrant children were “rescued from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking,” according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

While cannabis is legal to use and grow in California, it is against the law for anyone under 21 years of age to be on the premises of a cannabis business.

Cannabis businesses in California are strictly regulated, including requirements that workers undergo criminal background checks. Convicted criminals are not permitted to work in the cannabis industry.

During the raids, more than 500 rioters attempted to curtail the operation, according to Homeland Security. Protesters threw rocks, water bottles and nail-laden planks at law enforcement vehicles while one agitator fired a gun at officers. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the shooter’s arrest

Federal agents arrested four U.S. citizens for assaulting or resisting officers during the protests.

Following the raid, in a post on X, Glass House management said they do not violate hiring requirements or hire minors.

“Glass House has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors,” according to the post. “We do not expect this to affect operations moving forward.”

However, the company is currently battling a class action lawsuit that accuses Glass House of a litany of labor law violations. On behalf of a former employee, attorneys Daniel Hyun and David Alami with Torus LLP filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Dec. 19, 2023 against the marijuana company.

The accusations in the lawsuit against Glass House include:

Failure to pay all wages

Imposing unlawful quotas

Failure to provide breaks and meal periods

Failure to provide accurate itemized wage statements

Failure to reimburse business expenses

Failure to pay all wages due upon separation of employment

“Defendants knew or should have known they had a duty to compensate plaintiff and class members, and defendants had the financial ability to pay such compensation, but willingly, knowingly, and intentionally failed to do so in order to increase the defendants’ profits,” according to the lawsuit.

The suit seeks compensation for employees who worked for Glass House over the past four years. In June, both parties agreed to stay the suit while continuing the 2026 trial date and trial-related deadlines.

The investigation into immigration and potential child labor violations by Glass House is ongoing.

