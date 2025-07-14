Two people injured in fiery crash in Paso Robles

July 14, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Two people were injured in a fiery crash in Paso Robles on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., a green Nissan Pathfinder and a purple Toyota Prius crashed on Creston Road near the intersection of Neal Springs Road. The Toyota burst into flames causing a small vegetation fire.

Firefighters put out the fire and then remained at the scene for more than two hours.

Crews extracted a person who was trapped in the Nissan.

Two people suffered injuries in the crash, one major injuries and one with moderate injuries. Responders transported the injured parties to the hospital.

