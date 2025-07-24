Fire destroys barn in California Valley
July 24, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed a barn in California Valley on Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a vegetation fire burning in rural California Valley in the Del Loma Trail area. Firefighters arrived to find a barn on fire.
Crews spent more than four hours battling the blaze.
“This fire could have been significantly worse without the residents’ defensible space,” a firefighter posted on Facebook. “Having that 100 feet of clearance around structures made a real difference. Make sure your property is prepared—defensible space saves homes and lives.”
