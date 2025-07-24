Atascadero police seek help identifying suspected shoplifter
July 23, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Atascadero Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected shoplifter.
A security camera captured the young male suspect inside the Staples on El Camino Real. The male suspect was wearing a gold sweatshirt and black and white checkered sneakers.
Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call (805) 461-5051 and refer to case number 25-1210.
“Your help is greatly appreciated in keeping our community safe,” police said on Facebook.
