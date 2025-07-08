Firefighters battle Madre Fire before higher winds and heat return

July 8, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

More than 1,500 firefighters are working to increase containment of the Madre Fire burning in San Luis Obispo County as warmer and winder conditions are slated to return on Wednesday through Thursday.

Propelled primarily by heavy winds, the fire grew rapidly over several days before slowing with the wind. Instead of growing by tens of thousands of acres a day, the fire is now growing by hundreds of acres a day.

By Thursday afternoon, “the fire will be under the influence of the beginning stages of a prolonged heat wave with elevated fire weather conditions,” according to the U.S. Forest Service. “This combined with the possibility of plume dominated fire activity could create active fire conditions in areas with minimal suppression activity.”

The Madre Fire has scorched 80,615 acres and destroyed one outbuilding. Firefighters have achieved 35% containment.

A firefighter injury was reported on Sunday. Further information on the injured firefighter is not available at this time.

There are an estimated 50 residential properties currently threatened.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a caller reported a fire burning near Highway 166 about halfway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. Shortly afterwards, the fire prompted the closure of Highway 166.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

