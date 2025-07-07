Grover Beach police cited 12 people for fireworks violations

July 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach officers issued 12 citations for firework violations on July 4 through July 6, including one for $10,000.

Last month, Grover Beach enacted an ordinance designed to curtail illegal firework activity. The Social Host Ordinance holds property owners, renters, and anyone else in control of a property accountable for illegal fireworks activity, with fines of $1,000 for each illegal firework ignited.

Eleven citations were issued for violations of the new ordinance and one citation was for possession or use of illegal fireworks. One location received a $10,000 citation due to ten observed violations.

Those cited had home addresses in Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Santa Maria, Nipomo and Rio Linda.

On the map pictured above, the red dots are the locations of those cited. The blue dots are “fireworks” complaint calls over the three-day weekend.

“We’ve heard from several long-time residents that the use of illegal fireworks has decreased in Grover Beach over the past few years,” according to police. “Thank you to our community for doing your part in keeping Grover Beach safe!”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...