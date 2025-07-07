Madre Fire in SLO County at 80,480 acres, one firefighter injured

July 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

One firefighter was injured battling the Madre Fire. The blaze has scorched 80,480 acres and destroyed one outbuilding in rural San Luis Obispo County. Firefighters have achieved 30% containment.

The firefighter injury was reported on Sunday. Further information on the injured firefighter is not available at this time.

Over the weekend, the Madre Fire remained active because of dry vegetation, sustained winds, and high temperatures. With lighter winds, firefighters made good progress around the outer perimeter of the fire, creating direct and indirect lines, and increasing containment.

There are an estimated 50 residential properties currently threatened, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a caller reported a fire burning near Highway 166 about halfway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. Shortly afterwards, the fire prompted the closure of Highway 166.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...