Grover Beach toddler hit, injured while riding tricycle

July 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Grover Beach child is in serious condition after a pickup truck hit the tricycle the 2-year-old was riding in the parking lot of the Mustang Waterpark in Arroyo Grande on Sunday, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported a child versus truck crash at the Lopez Lake recreation area. The driver of a Ford F350 was leaving the parking lot when he felt an impact to his truck.

Park rangers arrived on the scene and found the child to be alert and orientated.

A Mercy Air ambulance transported the child to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for the treatment of major injuries.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

