Two people injured in crash near Shandon

July 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Two people suffered moderate to major injuries after a teen drove onto Highway 46 directly in the path of an eastbound driver near Shandon on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a crash on Highway 46 at McMillan Canyon Road. CHP officers determined a 17-year-old juvenile was driving a 1998 Lexus sedan northbound on West Centre Street. At the same time, an adult woman was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander eastbound on Highway 46 at approximately 68 miles per hour.

For unknown reasons, the teen drove the Lexus directly in front of the path of the Toyota. Unable to avoid a collision, the woman drove her Toyota directly into the left side of the Lexus.

After the collision, the Toyota came to rest in the median separating westbound and eastbound traffic. The Lexus came to rest on the right shoulder of Highway 46.

Medical personnel transported both drivers to local hospitals for treatment of moderate to major injuries.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

