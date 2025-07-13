Morro Bay City Council appoints Andrea Lueker as interim city manager

July 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council voted 4-1 on Thursday to appoint Andrea Lueker to serve as interim city manager, with Councilwoman Cyndee Edwards dissenting.

Two weeks earlier, the city council voted 3-2 to to dismiss Yvonne Kimball without cause. She had held the city manager position for less than two years.

Lueker previously worked at the city of Morro Bay for 27 years, including seven years as city manager. In Sept. 2013, then Mayor Jamie Irons called for the firing of Lueker and then city attorney Rob Schultz. Both Lueker and Schultz agreed to resign with severance packages.

Lueker is scheduled to return to the city on July 15 with hourly pay of $118.16 without benefits, according to her contract with the city.

She will work up to 40 hours a week at $118.16 per hour without health insurance or retirement benefits, the contract says. The employment will continue until a permanent city manager transitions into the role, but no later than Jan. 15, 2026.

