SLO County gas prices still falling, find lowest costs

July 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Even with summer road trips in full swing, the average price for gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped nine cent to $4.9o a gallon last week, according to figures from AAA.

“It’s been four years since the national average has been this low during the summer,” according to AAA. “This season’s lower pump prices are due to an abundance of supply in the oil market.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell three cents last week to $4.52. Nationally, gas prices rose one cent to $3.15 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.83 Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.23 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.25 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.33 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.33 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.45 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.45 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.49

