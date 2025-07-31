Police bust San Luis Obispo man with over 600 images of child porn

July 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 28-year-old San Luis Obispo man is in jail after officers discovered he had over 600 files of child pornography.

Social media sites such as Facebook, Google, Reddit provide Cybertips to law enforcement if someone using their platform is found to be uploading videos or images of child pornography. These Cybertips are then forwarded to the appropriate jurisdiction for investigation depending on the physical location.

After three separate Cybertips, a complex investigation and over 600 reported files of Child Sexual Abuse Material, San Luis Obispo police detectives arrested David Hurley at his work in Los Osos on Wednesday for felony possession and distribution of child pornography.

Detectives then served a search warrant at Hurley’s residence on the 1000 block of Pismo Avenue and in Los Osos where they seized electronic devices for evidence.

Officers booked Hurley in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony possession of child sexual abuse material and distribution of child porn. He remains in jail with his bail set at $40,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this arrest to contact Detective Marques at (805) 594-8060 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...