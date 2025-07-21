San Luis Obispo County deals on dining, happy hours, lodging

July 20, 2025

Find great local sales and deals on dining, happy hours, lodging, golf and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano

A great way to start your Sunday – brunch at Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35.

The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks. Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular.

And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday.

SeaVenture Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Chill Pismo Beach getaway

When the summer days are blazing, cool off together and soak up the fresh ocean air of Pismo Beach. Grab your favorite person and head to SeaVenture! We have everything you need for your getaway ready for you.

Chill package includes:

Your choice of room: Choose from ocean view rooms or city view rooms both with a private tub

We’ll have your cool drink ready for you. Choose one: 6-pack beer, 1 bottle of sparkling wine or cider, 1 bottle of chilled local white wine, or 6-pack of Spindrif real fruit sparkling water

$25 breakfast credit – Enjoy a slow morning with breakfast in bed

$50 dining credit – End your day with a beautiful sunset dinner at SeaVenture Restaurant

Book the SeaVenture chill package Sunday-Thursday now through Aug. 28, 2025. Package unavailable June 15 and July 2 – 6.

Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Military and first responder discount

Receive a 15% discount off our best available room rate when you show proof of military service or if you are employed with law enforcement, fire or emergency medical. Thank you for your service! Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Twilight special golf rate

Tee off at twilight with this limited time offer! Every day after 12 p.m., play a round of golf for just $59 for non-members and $49 for members.

Golf special

Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call Hunter Ranch and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in Avila Beach

Spring fling

A little sunshine, a little mineral spring soak, and a whole lot of springtime fun! Just for you and your favorite spring fling, save 15% off standard rooms and 20% off one-bedroom and specialty suites when you stay Sunday through Thursday.

This offer is available through July 2. Call Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort at (805) 595-7302.

Sycamore loves locals

For San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County Locals: Receive 30% off one-bedroom suites, and also receive a $20 resort credit per night!

Minimum two-night stay required for reservations that include Saturday night.

Sweetheart soak

Create the ideal ambiance for a memorable celebration of love by indulging in our perfectly romantic sweetheart soak package.

This intimate experience for two includes:

One-hour private hillside hot tub soak with two towels

Scented oils

Carafe of sparkling wine

Sweet decadent treats

Please reserve 24 hours in advance by calling (805) 595-7302.

Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano and Pismo Beach

Brighten up your day with a visit to one of the most unique dining experiences on the Central Coast – the Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano. Enjoy the train ride with flavors from their oakpit BBQ, burgers, pasta, seafood, salads and even Greek and Mexican specialties.

Happy hour specials

Enjoy their enticing happy hour drink and food specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Domestic beer $3

Imports and micro-brews $6

House wine $6

Well drinks $7

Large beef or chicken taco $4

Cheese quesadilla, fish taco, chips with guacamole, hummus with pita zucchini stix $5.

Rock and Roll Diners are located at 1300 Railroad Street in Oceano and at the Pismo Coast Village RV Resort at 165 Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information. Spencer’s Fresh Markets Make a feast with Pork Spareribs at $3.99 a pound, Red Cherries at $2.99 a pound, and Green or Red Grapes at $1.99 a pound. Click here for additional weekly specials.

