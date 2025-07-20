SLO County gas prices continue dropping, find lowest costs

July 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Pump prices continue to fall matching prices from four years ago. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped two cents to $4.88 a gallon last week, according to figures from AAA.

“Pump prices have dipped to match the summer of 2021, the last time seasonal gas prices were this low,” according to AAA. “Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 229.5 million barrels to 232.9.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell three cents last week to $4.49. Nationally, gas prices rose one cent to $3.14 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.82 Stanislaus County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.22 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.29 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.29 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.33 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37 Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39 Shell – Atascadero, Morro Road: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41

