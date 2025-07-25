San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying suspected shoplifter

July 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected shoplifter.

On the evening of July 17, security camera captured a male suspect stealing two Yeti coolers and a Makita drill set from Miner’s Ace Hardware on Santa Barbara Street. The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call Officer Bracy (805) 594-8087 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867 case 250717071.

