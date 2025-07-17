Templeton Fire Department and prosecutors to determine arson charges
July 17, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies identified the four juveniles responsible for the arson fire that destroyed the Templeton Feed and Grain on the evening of July 4, including the teen who threw the firework on the storage building.
The four juvenile males are all residents of North County. Because they are underage, their names are not being released.
Sheriff deputies shared the information with the Templeton Fire Department, which is the lead agency in this case. They will work with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to determine arson related charges.
“We want to thank the public for their cooperation and support with this case,” according to the sheriff’s department.
