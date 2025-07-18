San Luis Obispo man busted with drugs for sale, firearms

July 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo man is facing six drug and firearm related charges after he allegedly approached a neighbor while holding a shotgun.

On June 23, a resident of an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Phillips Lane told officers James Mattison had approached them two weeks earlier in the parking lot of the apartment complex holding a shotgun. On June 20, Mattison again walked up to the neighbor with a shotgun and said he was afraid someone was going to break into his car, and then returned to his apartment.

The court then provided the neighbor a temporary gun violence restraining that bars Mattison from owning or buying any firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, magazines, and body armor.

At 11 p.m. on June 23, Mattison reported a domestic violence at his parents’ home on Clover Drive. Officers arrived and served the restraining order on Mattison, who was outside his parent’s home.

Mattison told officers he did not have any firearms at his residence on Phillips Lane but that he had two guns at his parent’s house on Clover Drive, which were turned over to officers.

After Mattison consented to a search of his vehicle and residence, officers searched his car and found an unloaded magazine for a handgun.

The next morning, officers obtained an additional search warrant. While searching Mattison’s apartment on Phillips Lane, officers found several containers of suspected methamphetamine, scales, glass pipes, multiple firearms, parts of non-serialized firearms made by a 3D printer, and ammunition.

Officers then searched Mattison’s room at his parent’s home on Clover Drive Clover where they located a 9mm handgun, a non-serialized “ghost” firearm, suspected methamphetamine, ammunition and two additional 3D printers.

Officers arrested Mattison and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

Felony possession of a controlled substance for sale

Felony possession of a controlled substance

Felony possession of a loaded firearm while committing a felony drug violation

Felony possession of a controlled substance while being in possession of a firearm

Misdemeanor possession of un-serialized firearm

Misdemeanor manufacturing or assembling a firearm

Mattison was released after posting $350,000 bail.

