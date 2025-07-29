Vandals continue destroying tires in Paso Robles

July 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The ongoing spiking of tires continues in Paso Robles, resulting in long waits at tire shops.

Since early spring, officers have responded to more than 40 reports of metal spike puncturing vehicle tires. The vandalism incidents involve the deliberate placement of caltrops, metal spikes designed to puncture vehicle tires, on public roadways.

Yesterday, two to three drivers took their damaged tires to Anthony’s Tire Store on Spring Street. Even though the shop is only one of five tire stores in Paso Robles, it has already repaired 41 vehicles damaged by the metal spikes.

“It has been ongoing for five weeks strait,” said Sterling Hayden, an Anthony’s Tire Store employee. “There was a one week hiatus in the middle.”

Two people informed police of spike damage to their tires on Monday, both in the Black Oak Drive area. Sgt. Steve Boyett encourages victims of the vandals to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

“They come in spurts,” Boyett said. “We are following up on leads. We continue to encourage people to call the police.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the vandal or vandals, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The Paso Robles Police Department is urging residents to remain vigilant. If you observe anyone placing objects on the roadway or see suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in the affected areas, contact the police department.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling their 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP, or by texting “SLOTIPS.”

