Fire destroys four apartments, injures two people in Grover Beach
July 29, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A fire burning at an apartment complex in Grover Beach on Tuesday morning destroyed five units and injured two people.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment at 970 S 14th Street. As the fire spread, two women jumped from a second story window.
One woman incurred injuries in the fall while the other suffered from smoke inhalation. Both women suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The fire destroyed four apartments and damaged a fifth unit. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
